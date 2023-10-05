Fujitsu Limited - ADR (FJTSY) Price Target Increased by 8.18% to 48.05

The average one-year price target for Fujitsu Limited - ADR (OTC:FJTSY) has been revised to 48.05 / share. This is an increase of 8.18% from the prior estimate of 44.42 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.95 to a high of 77.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.23% from the latest reported closing price of 23.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fujitsu Limited - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FJTSY is 0.00%, a decrease of 3.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.38% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FJTSY by 3.83% over the last quarter.

