Fujitsu H1 Profit Rises

October 30, 2025 — 05:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Fujitsu reported that its first half profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 262.0 billion yen from 35.6 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 147.14 yen compared to 19.36 yen. Adjusted EPS was 49.36 yen compared to 26.32 yen. For the first-half ended September 30, 2025, revenue increased to 1.57 trillion yen from 1.55 trillion yen, last year.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 222.37 yen, and revenue of 3.45 trillion yen.

