Fujitsu (FJTSF) Price Target Increased by 7.36% to 150.99

The average one-year price target for Fujitsu (OTC:FJTSF) has been revised to 150.99 / share. This is an increase of 7.36% from the prior estimate of 140.64 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 114.26 to a high of 181.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.51% from the latest reported closing price of 137.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fujitsu. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FJTSF is 0.27%, a decrease of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 24,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,375K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FJTSF by 7.65% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,815K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares, representing an increase of 20.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FJTSF by 17.66% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 1,557K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FJTSF by 3.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,408K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares, representing an increase of 63.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FJTSF by 753.24% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,062K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FJTSF by 4.22% over the last quarter.

