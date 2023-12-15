Fujitsu (FJTSF) Price Target Increased by 7.32% to 162.05

The average one-year price target for Fujitsu (OTC:FJTSF) has been revised to 162.05 / share. This is an increase of 7.32% from the prior estimate of 150.99 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 119.42 to a high of 204.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.12% from the latest reported closing price of 148.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fujitsu. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FJTSF is 0.27%, a decrease of 4.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.59% to 26,251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,375K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FJTSF by 7.65% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 2,274K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares, representing an increase of 20.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FJTSF by 26.36% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,613K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing an increase of 34.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FJTSF by 51.98% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 1,557K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FJTSF by 3.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,427K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FJTSF by 3.84% over the last quarter.

