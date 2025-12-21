Fujitsu (FJTSF) Price Target Decreased by 12.24% to 27.50

The average one-year price target for Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSF) has been revised to $27.50 / share. This is a decrease of 12.24% from the prior estimate of $31.33 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.13 to a high of $31.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.30% from the latest reported closing price of $15.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fujitsu. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FJTSF is 0.36%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 290,526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 28,852K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,894K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,711K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FJTSF by 8.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,467K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,246K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FJTSF by 9.19% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 14,926K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,198K shares , representing an increase of 31.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FJTSF by 65.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,484K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,193K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FJTSF by 4.92% over the last quarter.

