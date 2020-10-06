Fujitsu, Fanuc, NTT unit to set up cloud JV to digitise factory floors

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd 6702.T, Fanuc Corp 6954.T and a unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp 9432.T will set up a cloud computing service company for factories, the three Japanese firms said on Wednesday.

The new company, to be owned 40% by Fujitsu and 30% by Fanuc, will help manufacturers digitise their factories by offering a cloud platform that collects, stores and analyses data on machine operations and others.

