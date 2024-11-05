Fujitsu Enhances Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

Fujitsu (JP:6702) has released an update.

Fujitsu Limited has repurchased over 9 million of its own shares, amounting to approximately JPY 27.6 billion, through market trades on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during October 2024. This move is part of a larger share repurchase program initiated earlier in the year, aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The company’s strategic buyback reflects its confidence in its market position and financial stability.

