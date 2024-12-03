News & Insights

Fujitsu Enhances Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

December 03, 2024 — 01:54 am EST

Fujitsu (JP:6702) has released an update.

Fujitsu Limited has repurchased over 11 million shares of its own stock, amounting to approximately JPY 30.75 billion, through market trades on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a larger repurchase initiative, reflecting Fujitsu’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into JP:6702 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

