Fujita Kanko (TYO:9722) Price Target Increased by 58.63% to 6,278.10

The average one-year price target for Fujita Kanko (TYO:9722) has been revised to 6,278.10 / share. This is an increase of 58.63% from the prior estimate of 3,957.60 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,858.10 to a high of 7,875.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.89% from the latest reported closing price of 4,760.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fujita Kanko. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9722 is 0.00%, an increase of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 205K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 89K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 57K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9722 by 8.43% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

