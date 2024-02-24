Fujita Kanko (TSE:9722) Price Target Increased by 14.20% to 6,971.70

The average one-year price target for Fujita Kanko (TSE:9722) has been revised to 6,971.70 / share. This is an increase of 14.20% from the prior estimate of 6,104.70 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6,231.70 to a high of 7,875.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.19% from the latest reported closing price of 6,890.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fujita Kanko. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 110.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9722 is 0.00%, an increase of 0.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.19% to 269K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 104K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 14.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9722 by 27.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 57K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9722 by 16.81% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 13K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

