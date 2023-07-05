Fujimi (TYO:5384) Price Target Decreased by 62.71% to 3,261.16

The average one-year price target for Fujimi (TYO:5384) has been revised to 3,261.16 / share. This is an decrease of 62.71% from the prior estimate of 8,746.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,255.66 to a high of 5,249.99 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.74% from the latest reported closing price of 3,695.00 / share.

Fujimi Maintains 5.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.95%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fujimi. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5384 is 0.14%, a decrease of 9.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.30% to 2,943K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,544K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares, representing an increase of 13.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5384 by 24.83% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 256K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5384 by 0.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 150K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5384 by 12.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 96K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIOPX - International Opportunities Fund holds 80K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

