Fujikura (TYO:5803) Price Target Increased by 7.93% to 1,393.58

The average one-year price target for Fujikura (TYO:5803) has been revised to 1,393.58 / share. This is an increase of 7.93% from the prior estimate of 1,291.15 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,181.70 to a high of 1,575.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.99% from the latest reported closing price of 1,222.50 / share.

Fujikura Maintains 3.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.65%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fujikura. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5803 is 0.14%, a decrease of 5.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.77% to 31,914K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 4,197K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares, representing an increase of 19.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5803 by 17.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,505K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,024K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5803 by 12.00% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,834K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5803 by 12.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,389K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

