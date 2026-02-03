Fujikura (FKURF) Price Target Increased by 41.17% to 140.45

The average one-year price target for Fujikura (OTCPK:FKURF) has been revised to $140.45 / share. This is an increase of 41.17% from the prior estimate of $99.49 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $113.76 to a high of $173.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 556.31% from the latest reported closing price of $21.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fujikura. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 17.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FKURF is 0.24%, an increase of 4.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.16% to 22,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,929K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,757K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FKURF by 77.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,439K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,323K shares , representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FKURF by 31.65% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,653K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FKURF by 74.13% over the last quarter.

LGGAX - ClearBridge International Growth Fund holds 1,166K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FKURF by 72.96% over the last quarter.

JIJIX - John Hancock International Dynamic Growth Fund Class NAV holds 990K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares , representing an increase of 70.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FKURF by 173.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.