Fujikura Composites Reports Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges

FUJIKURA COMPOSITES Inc. (JP:5121) has released an update.
Fujikura Composites Inc. reported a 4.2% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, totaling ¥20,181 million, with operating profits up by 6.7%. Despite a slight decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent, the company remains optimistic with a forecasted 5.9% growth in net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.
