Fujikon Anticipates Profit Drop Amidst Challenges

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited (HK:0927) has released an update.

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning indicating a potential decrease in profit by 30%-35% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to reduced sales orders, inventory obsolescence costs, and warranty provisions related to a quality issue with their headphones. Despite these challenges, the company has received new orders for different products from the same customer and has seen no major developments in the quality issue. Investors are advised to exercise caution and await the audited annual results for further details on the company’s performance.

For further insights into HK:0927 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.