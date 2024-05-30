News & Insights

Fujikon Anticipates Profit Drop Amidst Challenges

May 30, 2024 — 06:11 am EDT

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited (HK:0927) has released an update.

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning indicating a potential decrease in profit by 30%-35% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to reduced sales orders, inventory obsolescence costs, and warranty provisions related to a quality issue with their headphones. Despite these challenges, the company has received new orders for different products from the same customer and has seen no major developments in the quality issue. Investors are advised to exercise caution and await the audited annual results for further details on the company’s performance.

