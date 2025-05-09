FUJIFILM's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y, Margins Expand

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended March 31, 2025) net income of ¥79.4 billion compared with ¥69.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of ¥868.3 billion increased 7.8% year over year. The uptick was primarily driven by strong sales growth across all segments.

Segment Details of FUJIY

In June 2024, the company established the Advanced Functional Materials division by integrating its display materials, industrial products and fine chemicals businesses.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Healthcare segment revenues were ¥310 billion, up 9% from the year-ago quarter.

Within Healthcare, Medical Systems revenues were up 8.4% year over year to ¥206.1 billion. Revenues rose primarily due to strong sales of endoscopes across Japan, the United States, Europe and China, along with continued growth in medical IT solutions such as Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) products. Domestic sales of the ECHELON Smart ZeroHelium, a superconducting MRI system, launched in April 2024, performed well. The ECHELON Synergy ZeroHelium, a wide-bore 1.5 Tesla model, is slated for launch in June 2025.

Bio CDMO revenues were up 18.1% to ¥73 billion. Revenues grew primarily due to contributions from new large-scale facilities at the Denmark site, which began operations in November 2024 (Phase 1 expansion), and increased pass-through of raw material costs to customers. Additionally, a 10-year manufacturing agreement was signed with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for antibody drugs, totaling more than US$3 billion. Production under this contract is set to begin at the North Carolina site in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Life sciences revenues fell 4.5% to ¥30.9 billion, due to the absence of prior-year BlueRock licensing income despite higher culture media demand.

In the Electronics segment, revenues amounted to ¥106.6 billion, up 3.9% year over year. Semiconductor Materials revenues rose 3.2% year over year to ¥63.2 billion. Revenues grew on the back of strong demand for advanced semiconductor materials, including those used in generative AI. Advanced Functional Materials revenues soared 4.8% to ¥43.4 billion.

The Business Innovation Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥336.5 billion, increasing 6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Business solutions and Office solutions revenues moved up 17.9% and 3.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. Graphic Communications decreased 1.2% year over year.

The Imaging Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥115.3 billion, up 14.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Consumer Imaging and Professional Imaging revenues rose 9.3% and 20.9% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. Revenues and profits surged, driven by strong sales of instant photo systems, particularly high-value models like the instax WIDE Evo. Digital camera sales increased, driven by strong demand in Europe, the United States and China. Revenues were boosted by the robust performance of the four models launched last year—X100VI, GFX100S II, X-T50 and X-M5.

FUJIY’s Operating Details

In the fiscal fourth quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 2.4% to ¥195.5 billion. Research and development expenses jumped 6.5% to ¥41.9 billion.

Operating income increased 48.9% year over year to ¥106.9 billion, supported by improved gross margins from higher sales and one-time gains from asset disposals.

FUJIY’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were ¥172.1 billion, down from ¥216.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Total debt was ¥685.9 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared with ¥745.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

For full-year 2025, FUJIFILM is planning an annual dividend of ¥70 per share, a ¥5 year-over-year increase, marking the 16th consecutive year of dividend growth.

FUJIY’s Guidance

FUJIFILM expects revenues of ¥3,280 billion for fiscal 2025, indicating growth of 2.6% year over year. The operating income is anticipated to be ¥331 billion, implying 0.3% growth. Net income is expected to increase 0.4% year over year to ¥262 billion.

For fiscal 2025, revenues from Healthcare, Electronics, Business Innovation and Imaging Solutions are anticipated to be ¥1,110 billion, ¥420 billion, ¥1,220 billion and ¥540 billion, respectively.

Zacks Rank of FUJIY

