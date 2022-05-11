FUJIFILM's (FUJIY) Q4 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenues Increase

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY reported a net income of ¥54.1 billion in fourth-quarter (ended Mar 31, 2022) compared with ¥54.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of ¥664.9 billion increased 7.4% year over year.



For the year (Apr 2021 – Mar 2022) the company reported revenues of ¥2525.8 billion,up 15.2% year over year. Net income stood at ¥211.2 billion compared with ¥181.2 billion in the previous year.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Price

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. price | Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Quote

Segment Details

Healthcare segment revenues were ¥225 billion, up 17.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Within Healthcare, Medical Systems revenues rose 44.5% year over year to ¥154.2 billion. Bio CDMO revenues moved up 2.5% year over year to ¥41.7 billion. Life sciences revenues were ¥29.1 billion, down 33.6% year over year.



Materials' segment's revenues increased 8.9% to ¥162.3 billion. Electronic Materials, Graphic communication and other advanced materials revenues increased 28.7%, 10.3% and 0.5% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. Display Materials revenues fell 12.8% year over year.



The Business Innovation Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥204.4 billion, down 3.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Office solutions revenues dropped 4.4% and Business solutions revenues declined 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.



The Imaging Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥73.2 billion, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Consumer Imaging and Professional Imaging revenues rose 15.1% and 2.2% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

Operating Details

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 26.1% to ¥166.9 billion. Research and development dropped 7% to ¥38.6 billion.



Operating income fell 4% year over year to ¥43.2 billion.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were ¥486.3 billion, up from ¥425 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.



Total debt was ¥447.2 billion as of Mar 31, 2022, compared with ¥472.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.

Guidance

FUJIFILM expects revenues of ¥2,650 billion for the current year, indicating growth of 4.9% year over year. Operating income is projected to be ¥245 billion, suggesting 6.7% year-over-year growth. Net income is expected to decline 9.1% year over year to ¥192 billion.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, FUJIFILM has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Flex FLEX, Jabil JBL and Broadcom AVGO. Jabil sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Flex and Broadcom carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flex’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.16 per share, up 6.9% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 14.9%.



Flex’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate all last four quarters, with the average being 21.1%. Shares of FLEX have declined 0.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $7.25 per share, up 10.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is 12%.



Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate all last four quarters, with the average being 13.5%. Shares of JBL have gained 13.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $35.67 per share, up 0.5% in the past 60 days. AVGO’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 15.6%.



Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, with the average being 1.9%. Shares of AVGO have increased 37.6% in the past year.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.