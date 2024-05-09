FUJIFILM's (FUJIY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Mar 31, 2024) net income of ¥69.7 billion compared with ¥65.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of ¥805.5 billion increased 5.3% year over year. The uptick was led by solid momentum in the revenue categories of Materials, Business Innovation and Imaging Solutions.



For the fiscal year, the company reported revenues of ¥2,960.9 billion, up 3.6% year over year. Net income was ¥243.5 billion compared with ¥219.4 billion a year ago.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Quote

Segment Details

For the fiscal fourth quarter, Healthcare segment revenues came in at ¥284.4 billion, down 1% from the year-ago quarter.



Within Healthcare, Medical Systems revenues rose 6.2% year over year to ¥190.2 billion. Bio CDMO revenues were down 10.9% to ¥61.8 billion. Life sciences revenues were ¥32.4 billion, down 16.3% year over year.



The Materials segment's revenues increased 16.8% to ¥195.3 billion. Electronic Materials, Graphic communication and Display Materials revenues increased 48.9%, 4.9% and 35.1% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. Revenues from other advanced materials fell 5.4% year over year.



The Business Innovation Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥224.7 billion, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Office solutions revenues declined 0.7% and Business solutions revenues moved up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.



The Imaging Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥101.1 billion, up 16.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Consumer Imaging and Professional Imaging revenues rose 11.5% and 25.3% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

Operating Details

In the fiscal fourth quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 7.5% to ¥200.3 billion. Research and development jumped 0.5% to ¥39.4 billion.



Operating income increased 1.9% year over year to ¥71.8 billion.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were ¥179.7 billion, down from ¥268.6 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.



Total debt was ¥502.8 billion as of Mar 31, 2024, compared with ¥376.2 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.

Guidance

FUJIFILM expects revenues of ¥3,100 billion for fiscal 2024, indicating growth of 4.7% year over year. The operating income is projected to be ¥300 billion, suggesting 8.4% growth. The net income is expected to decrease 1.4% year over year to ¥240 billion.

Zacks Rank

Currently, FUJIFILM has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see

the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Performance of Other Stocks

BlackBerry’s BB fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 200%. The bottom line improved from the prior-year quarter’s non-GAAP loss of 2 cents per share.



BB has lost 45.3% in the past year against the sub-industry’s’ growth of 30.7%. In the last quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 200%.



Blackbaud BLKB reported first-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share of 93 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. The bottom line increased 29.2% year over year.



Shares of BLKB have gained 10.2% compared with the sub-industry’s’s growth of 30.7% in the past year. In the last quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.4%.



Cadence Design Systems CDNS reported first-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. However, it decreased 9.3% year over year.



In the past year, CDNS has gained 38.4% compared with the Zacks sub-industry’s growth of 30.7%. It currently has a long-term growth expectation of 17.8%.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.