FUJIFILM's (FUJIY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY reported a net income of ¥60.2 billion in the fiscal third quarter (ended Dec 31, 2023) compared with ¥58.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of ¥766.9 billion increased 3% year over year. The uptick was due to revenue growth in Medical Systems, Business Solutions and Consumer Imaging.

Segment Details

For the fiscal third quarter, Healthcare segment revenues came in at ¥242.5 billion, up 10% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Within Healthcare, Medical Systems revenues rose 6% year over year to ¥164.7 billion. Bio CDMO revenues decreased 27.4% to ¥50.2 billion. Life sciences increased 6.9% to ¥27.6 billion.

The Materials segment's revenues increased 4.4% to ¥175.1 billion. Electronic Materials and Display Materials revenues increased 18.4% and 11.1% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. Graphic communication and other advanced materials revenues decreased 3.3% and 1.5% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

The Business Innovation Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥199.9 billion, down 7.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Office solutions revenues decreased 13.6%, and Business solutions revenues moved up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The Imaging Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥149.4 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Consumer Imaging and Professional Imaging revenues rose 8.7% and 1.9% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

On Feb 8, 2024, the company announced a stock split to lower the minimum investment price and expand the investor base. Each share that is owned by shareholders is listed or registered in the closing register of shareholders as of Mar 31, 2024, will be divided into three shares. Following that, the total number of issued shares after the stock split will rise by 829,251,456.

The company also announced that it will partially amend its Articles of Incorporation in connection to the stock split. The company will increase the total number of shares issuable by the company from 800,000,000 shares to 2,400,000,000 shares.

Operating Details

For the nine months ended, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 5.3% to ¥552.2 billion. Research and development increased 2.4% to ¥117.7 billion.

Operating income increased 3% year over year to ¥79.4 billion.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were ¥242.9 billion, down from ¥322.2 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.

Total debt was ¥609.3 billion as of Sep 30, 2023, compared with ¥547.2 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.

Guidance

FUJIFILM expects revenues of ¥2,950 billion for fiscal 2023, indicating growth of 3.2% year over year. The operating income is projected to be ¥290 billion, suggesting 6.2% year-over-year growth. The net income is expected to increase 2.5% year over year to ¥225 billion.

