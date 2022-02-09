FUJIFILM's (FUJIY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY reported a third-quarter (ended Dec 31, 2021) net income of ¥60.8 billion compared with ¥58.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of ¥655.8 billion increased 13.8% year over year.

Segment Details

Healthcare segment revenues were ¥201.1 billion, up 43.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



Medical Systems revenues rose 52.8% year over year to ¥134.8 billion. Bio CDMO revenues surged 47.4% year over year to ¥37.4 billion. Life sciences revenues were ¥28.9 billion, up 9.2% year over year.



Materials' segment's revenues increased 8.5% to ¥158.4 billion. Electronic Materials, Graphic communication and other high-functioning materials revenues increased 23.6%, 9% and 11.7% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. Display Materials revenues fell 12.4% year over year.

The Business Innovation Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥184.3 billion, down 0.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Office solutions revenues dropped 1.4% and Business solutions revenues increased 1.6% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.



The Imaging Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥111.9 billion, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Consumer Imaging and Professional Imaging revenues rose 3.7% and 14.9% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

Operating Details

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 6.5% to ¥163.4 billion. Research and development dropped 0.5% to ¥36.2 billion.



Operating income rose 22.8% year over year to ¥78.6 billion.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were ¥425 billion, up from ¥433.5 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.



Total debt was ¥472.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with ¥499.1 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.

Guidance

FUJIFILM expects revenues of ¥2,510 billion for the year ending Mar 31, 2022, indicating growth of 14.5% year over year. Operating income is projected at ¥225 billion, up 36% year over year. Net income is expected to increase 2.1% year over year to ¥185 billion.

