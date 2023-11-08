FUJIFILM's (FUJIY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY reported a net income of ¥59.2 billion in the fiscal second quarter (ended Sep 30, 2023) compared with ¥53.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of ¥727.7 billion increased 0.5% year over year. The uptick was due to revenue growth in Medical Systems, Business Solutions and Professional Imaging.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Quote

Segment Details

For the fiscal second quarter, Healthcare segment revenues came in at ¥241.4 billion, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Within Healthcare, Medical Systems revenues rose 4.6% year over year to ¥164.6 billion. Bio CDMO revenues moved down 7.7% to ¥50.5 billion. Life sciences revenues remained flat at ¥26.3 billion.

The Materials segment's revenues decreased 5.4% to ¥165 billion. Electronic Materials, Graphic communication and other advanced materials revenues decreased 11.3%, 6.4% and 13.9% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. Display Materials revenues increased 32.2% year over year.

The Business Innovation Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥207.3 billion, down 1.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Office solutions revenues decreased 4.9%, and Business solutions revenues moved up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The Imaging Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥114 billion, up 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Consumer Imaging and Professional Imaging revenues rose 11% and 16.1% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

Operating Details

For the six months ended, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3.2% to ¥354.5 billion. Research and development increased 2.5% to ¥78.4 billion.

Operating income increased 2.9% year over year to ¥73.3 billion.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were ¥322.2 billion, up from ¥250 billion as of Jun 30, 2023.

Total debt was ¥547.2 billion as of Sep 30, 2023, compared with ¥464.4 billion as of Jun 30, 2023.

Guidance

FUJIFILM expects revenues of ¥2,950 billion for fiscal 2023, indicating growth of 3.2% year over year. The operating income is projected to be ¥290 billion, suggesting 6.2% year-over-year growth. The net income is expected to increase 2.5% year over year to ¥225 billion.

