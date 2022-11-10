FUJIFILM's (FUJIY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY reported a net income of ¥53.8 billion in the second quarter (ended Sep 30, 2022) compared with ¥39 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of ¥724 billion increased 16.3% year over year. The uptick was caused due to revenue growth in Medical Systems, Electronic Materials and Imaging business segments.

Segment Details

For the second quarter (ended Sep 30, 2022), Healthcare segment revenues came in at ¥235.9 billion, up 17.1% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Within Healthcare, Medical Systems revenues rose 18.5% year over year to ¥154.9 billion. Bio CDMO revenues moved up 46.7% year over year to ¥54.7 billion. Life sciences revenues were ¥26.3 billion, down 21.2% year over year.

The Materials segment's revenues increased 12% to ¥177 billion. Electronic Materials, Graphic communication and other advanced materials revenues increased 36.2%, 21.5% and 3.5% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. Display Materials revenues fell 40.5% year over year.

The Business Innovation Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥210.2 billion, up 12.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Office solutions revenues increased 11.3% and Business solutions revenues moved up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The Imaging Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥100.9 billion, up 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Consumer Imaging and Professional Imaging revenues rose 32.2% and 35.3% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

Operating Details

In the first half of the year, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 6.4% to ¥343.4 billion. Research and development increased 0.9% to ¥76.5 billion.

Operating income increased 38.3% year over year to ¥71.2 billion.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were ¥446.9 billion, up from ¥538.1 billion as of Jun 30.

Total debt was ¥520.4 billion as of Sep 30, 2022, compared with ¥570.7 billion as of Jun 30.

Guidance

FUJIFILM expects revenues of ¥2,800 billion for the current year, up from the earlier guidance of ¥2,700 billion, indicating growth of 10.9% year over year. The operating income is projected to be ¥260 billion, up from the earlier guidance of ¥250 billion, suggesting 13.2% year-over-year growth. The net income is expected to decline 5.3% year over year to ¥200 billion.

