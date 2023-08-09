FUJIFILM's (FUJIY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY reported a net income of ¥54.4 billion in the fiscal first quarter (ended Jun 30, 2023) compared with ¥41.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of ¥660.8 billion increased 5.6% year over year. The uptick was caused due to revenue growth in Bio CDMO, Business Solutions and Professional Imaging.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Quote

Segment Details

For the fiscal first quarter, Healthcare segment revenues came in at ¥206.8 billion, up 13.1% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Within Healthcare, Medical Systems revenues rose 7.5% year over year to ¥140.1 billion. Bio CDMO revenues moved up 33.4% to ¥40.9 billion. Life sciences revenues were ¥25.8 billion, up 18.2% year over year.

The Materials segment's revenues decreased 10.4% to ¥154.6 billion. Electronic Materials, Graphic communication and other advanced materials revenues decreased 9.1%, 7.6% and 17.6% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. Display Materials revenues fell 15.1% year over year.

The Business Innovation Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥194.2 billion, up 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Office solutions revenues decreased 2.3% and Business solutions revenues moved up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The Imaging Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥105.2 billion, up 27.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Consumer Imaging and Professional Imaging revenues rose 17% and 47.9% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

Operating Details

In the fiscal first quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3.1% to ¥172.4 billion. Research and development increased 2.7% to ¥38.6 billion.

Operating income increased 5.4% year over year to ¥52.2 billion.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were ¥250 billion, down from ¥268.6 billion as of Mar 31.

Total debt was ¥464.4 billion as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with ¥376.2 billion as of Mar 31.

Guidance

FUJIFILM expects revenues of ¥2,950 billion for fiscal 2023, indicating growth of 3.2% year over year. The operating income is projected to be ¥290 billion, suggesting 6.2% year-over-year growth. The net income is expected to increase 2.5% year over year to ¥225 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, FUJIFILM has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Watts Water Technologies WTS, Badger Meter BMI and Woodward WWD. Watts Water and Woodward sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Badger Meter carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water’s 2023 EPS has increased 5.8% in the past 60 days to $7.61. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8%.

Watts Water’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.5%. Shares of WTS have rallied 28.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 6.3% in the past 60 days to $2.86.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 63.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2023 EPS has increased 9.7% in the past 60 days to $3.93.

WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.5%. Shares of WWD have gained 27.2% in the past year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.