Fujifilm unit launches COVID-19 detection kit for Indian, Californian variants

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp 4901.T said on Monday a subsidiary had launched a detection kit that can identify COVID-19 variants that were first identified in India and California.

The kit developed by Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical uses a research reagent that is capable of detecting the L452R mutation at a high sensitivity, the company said in a news release.

