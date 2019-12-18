Fujifilm to buy Hitachi's medical equipment business for $1.7 billion

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp 4901.T said on Wednesday it is buying Hitachi's 6501.T diagnostic imaging business for 179 billion yen ($1.65 billion) to better compete with Siemens SIEGn.DE and General Electric GE.N in the medical equipment market.

The deal, to be completed by July next year, allows the Japanese photocopier and camera manufacturer to deepen its push into healthcare as growth at its legacy photocopy business stagnates.

It follows a recent series of acquisitions by Fujifilm, including a drugmaking business from U.S.-based Biogen Inc BIIB.O and two biotechnology units from JXTG Holdings Inc 5020.T.

($1 = 108.6400 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

