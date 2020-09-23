FUJIFILM Stock Up As Avigan Tablet Meets Primary Goal In Phase III COVID-19 Trial In Japan

(RTTNews) - Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) were gaining around 5 percent in Japan after its unit FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. announced that anti-influenza drug Avigan tablet met primary endpoint in phase III Clinical trial in Japan for COVID-19 patients.

The efficacy primary endpoint is time to negative conversion of detectable SARS-CoV 2 viral RNA in the RT-PCR assays, and to alleviation of symptoms, such as body temperature, oxygen saturation and chest images.

FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical began a phase III clinical trial of Avigan in Japan in March 2020, for COVID-19 patients with non-severe pneumonia.

The randomized, placebo-controlled, single-blind comparative study was conducted to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Avigan.

FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical confirmed that the administration of Avigan to COVID-19 patients with non-serious pneumonia demonstrates shorter time to resolution, with a statistically significant difference.

The company will conduct a detailed analysis of the data obtained in this trial, and will work to file Application for Partial Changes to include the additional indication in as early as October.

Avigan is approved for manufacture and sale in Japan as an influenza antiviral drug. It selectively inhibits RNA polymerase necessary for influenza virus replication. Due to this mechanism of action, it is expected that Avigan may have an antiviral effect on the new coronavirus, as they are RNA viruses of the same type as influenza viruses.

Fujifilm added that it has been working to increase production of Avigan in collaboration with strategic partners to meet the requests of the Japanese government to increase stockpiles of Avigan, and by other countries to supply the drug.

The Japanese government has already stockpiled Avigan in preparation for the outbreak of the novel influenza.

In Japan, FUJIFILM shares were trading at 5,275 Japanese yen, up 4.73 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.