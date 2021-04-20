Fujifilm starts new late-phase trial of Avigan in Japan for COVID-19 patients

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp 4901.T said on Wednesday it started a new phase III trial of its anti-influenza drug Avigan in Japan for COVID-19 patients.

The new trial in Japan is targeting patients with early-onset of COVID-19 who have risk factors for progression to severe symptoms, Fujifilm said in a release.

Domestic approval of the drug for COVID-19 was delayed after a health ministry panel said in December that trial data was inconclusive.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.