Fujifilm starts new late-phase trial of Avigan in Japan for COVID-19 patients

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp 4901.T said on Wednesday it started a new phase III trial of its anti-influenza drug Avigan in Japan for COVID-19 patients.

The new trial in Japan is targeting patients with early-onset of COVID-19 who have risk factors for progression to severe symptoms, Fujifilm said in a release.

Domestic approval of the drug for COVID-19 was delayed after a health ministry panel said in December that trial data was inconclusive.

