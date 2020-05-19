Fujifilm shares tumble after report Avigan not showing apparent efficacy in coronavirus treatment

Shares of Fujifilm Holdings Corp tumbled more than 4% in early trade on Wednesday after a report its anti-flu drug Avigan was not showing apparent efficacy in coronavirus treatment in clinical trials so far.

The results raised doubts about the drug's approval by the end of this month as sought by Japan's government, the Kyodo News report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

