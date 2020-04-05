Fujifilm shares hit record high after media reports Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpiles

April 6 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holding Corp's shares 4901.T rose as much as 4.4% to hit a record high on Monday after multiple news organizations reported that Japan was planning to boost stockpiles of the Avigan anti-flu drug.

Japan is considering tripling the stockpile of Fujifilm's Avigan, which is being tested as a treatment for COVID-19 in China, Reuters and other media reported on Sunday.

(Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 8587 7000;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.