Fujifilm shares hit record high after media reports Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpiles

Fujifilm Holding Corp's shares rose as much as 4.4% to hit a record high on Monday after multiple news organizations reported that Japan was planning to boost stockpiles of the Avigan anti-flu drug.

Japan is considering tripling the stockpile of Fujifilm's Avigan, which is being tested as a treatment for COVID-19 in China, Reuters and other media reported on Sunday.

