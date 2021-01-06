US Markets

Fujifilm says will invest $2 bln in new large-scale cell culture production site in U.S.

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp 4901.T said on Wednesday it will invest $2 billion to establish new large-scale cell culture production site in the United States.

The new plant will help accelerate growth of the Japanese company's biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing business (CDMO), Fujifilm said in a release. The new site will be built near an existing Fujifilm site with production expected to start in the spring of 2025.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

