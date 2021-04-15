Fujifilm says to invest $11 bln over 3 yrs to speed healthcare, materials segments growth

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Thursday it plans to invest 1.2 trillion yen ($11.02 billion) over three years to accelerate growth in healthcare and its highly-functional materials businesses.

Healthcare will become the company's largest segment in terms of revenue and operating income, Fujifilm said in a release about its medium-term management plan.

Fujifilm announced last month that Shigetaka Komori, who oversaw the company's transition from film business to healthcare, would step down as chairman and chief executive in June.

($1 = 108.9000 yen)

