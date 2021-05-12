Markets

Fujifilm Reports Increase In FY21 Profit, Projects Growth In FY22 Revenue

(RTTNews) - Fujifilm Holdings (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) Wednesday reported full-year net profit of 181.21 billion yen, up from 124.99 billion yen last year. On a per-share basis, net income attributable to the company was 451.75 yen, up from 305.22 yen a year ago.

Revenue for the period declined slightly to 2.192 trillion from 2.315 trillion a year ago.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2022, the company expects a 28.3 percent decline in net income attributable to Fujifilm holdings to 130 billion yen, compared to 181.2 billion yen last year.

The company now projects 11.3 percent growth in revenue to 2.440 trillion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

