FUJIFILM Q2 Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y, FY25 Guidance Revised

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY reported a second-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2025) net income of ¥66.5 billion compared with ¥49.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of ¥822.9 billion jumped 7.5% year over year. The company generated record second-quarter revenues, operating income and net income, driven by strong growth across all segments, particularly Healthcare, boosted by new Bio CDMO facilities in Denmark and Imaging, supported by solid digital camera sales.

Segment Details of FUJIY

In June 2024, the company established the Advanced Functional Materials division by integrating its display materials, industrial products and fine chemicals businesses.

In the fiscal second quarter, Healthcare segment revenues were ¥270.7 billion, up 8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Within Healthcare, Medical Systems revenues were up 2% year over year to ¥170.3 billion. Revenues increased, driven by strong sales of endoscopes, medical IT systems, ultrasound equipment and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) products, partly offset by weaker demand for medical consumables in China.

Bio CDMO revenues were up 35.5% to ¥66.3 billion. Revenues grew primarily due to the commencement of operations at the new Danish facilities and the resumption of operations at the Texas facilities.

Life sciences revenues grew 0.5% to ¥34.1 billion, driven by a rebound in the culture media market. However, it was tempered by the absence of milestone income from a cell therapy license project recorded in the prior year.

In the Electronics segment, revenues amounted to ¥107.3 billion, up 4.7% year over year. Semiconductor Materials revenues rose 11.9% to ¥70.6 billion. Revenues grew on the back of strong sales in advanced applications, particularly in CMP slurry. AF materials revenues amounted to ¥36.8 billion, down 7% year over year.

This was due to a decline in data tape sales following significant purchases by IT companies, while display materials faced lower demand due to customer inventory adjustments.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Quote

The Business Innovation Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥298.6 billion, increasing 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Business solutions moved up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis to ¥92.3 billion. Revenues were supported by strong sales of digital transformation (DX) solutions and services to municipalities in Japan.

Office solutions decreased 0.5% on a year-over-year basis to ¥121.2 billion. The decline resulted from a reduced lineup of low-profit products sold in China.

Graphic Communications revenues increased 0.5% year over year to ¥85.2 billion. This was driven by stronger inkjet printhead sales, offset by weaker demand for printing plates and related products in a sluggish European market.

The Imaging Solutions segment’s revenues were ¥146.2 billion, up 15.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Consumer Imaging and Professional Imaging revenues rose 9.9% and 24.6% on a year-over-year basis to ¥85.3 billion and ¥60.9 billion, respectively. In the Consumer Imaging segment, strong sales of Instax instant photo systems drove growth, including the mini 12, mini Evo, new mini 41, as well as Instax WIDE 400 and WIDE Evo models.

In the Professional Imaging segment, robust sales of FUJIFILM X and GFX series digital cameras contributed to solid performance, supported by strong demand for new models such as the GFX100RF, X-H2, and X-E5.

FUJIY’s Operating Details

In the fiscal second quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 6.8% to ¥212.9 billion. Research and development expenses decreased 9.1% to ¥36.7 billion.

Operating income increased 13.3% year over year to ¥83.2 billion, fueled by higher gross margins from revenue growth, which more than offset the effects of increased U.S. tariffs.

FUJIY’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were ¥160.9 billion, marginally up from ¥160 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Total debt was ¥791 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with ¥749.8 billion as of June 30, 2025.

For full-year 2025, FUJIFILM is planning an annual dividend of ¥70 per share, marking the 16th consecutive year of dividend increases.

FUJIY’s Guidance

FUJIFILM’s revenue forecast has been raised, driven by strong performance, while projections for operating income and net income attributable to the company remain unchanged.

The company now expects revenues of ¥3,300 billion for fiscal 2025, indicating growth of 3.3% year over year. Earlier, the company had anticipated revenues of ¥3,280 billion for fiscal 2025, indicating growth of 2.6%. The company continues to project operating income to be ¥331 billion, implying 0.3% growth. Net income is expected to increase 0.4% year over year to ¥262 billion.

For fiscal 2025, revenues from the Healthcare and Electronics segment are anticipated to be ¥1,110 billion and ¥420 billion, while for the Business Innovation and Imaging Solutions Segment, the company revised its expectation to ¥1,210 billion and ¥570 billion, respectively. Earlier, the company had anticipated revenues from the Business Innovation and Imaging Solutions Segment to be ¥1,220 billion and ¥540 billion, respectively.

Zacks Rank of FUJIY

Currently, FUJIFILM has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). In the past year, shares have lost 4.5% compared with the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment – Photomasks industry’s decline of 11%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Recent Performance of Other Companies in Tech Space

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI reported EPS of $1.19 for third-quarter 2025, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.2%. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s EPS of $1.08. Quarterly net sales were $235.7 million, up 13.1% from $208.4 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher utility water sales. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $229.4 million.

Shares of BMI have lost 16.5% in the past year.

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB reported third-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The bottom line increased around 11.1% year over year.

Total revenues decreased 1.9% year over year to $281.1 million. This was due to the divestiture of EVERFI. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.

Shares of BLKB have plunged 32.1% in the past year.

Flex Ltd. FLEX reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 79 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3%. The bottom line compared favorably with 64 cents posted in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues increased 4% year over year to $6.8 billion. Also, it beat the consensus mark by 2%. The uptick was driven by strong data center growth in both the cloud and power end markets, despite a complex macroeconomic environment.

Shares of FLEX have surged 58% in the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.