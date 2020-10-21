Fujifilm partners with Carelink Pharmaceutical to sell Avigan in China

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp 4901.T said on Thursday it has partnered with Carelink Pharmaceutical Co to sell its anti-influenza drug Avigan in China.

Avigan, known generically as favipiravir, has also been studied in many countries as a therapy for COVID-19.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.