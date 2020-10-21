Fujifilm partners with Carelink Pharmaceutical to sell Avigan in China

Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Thursday it has partnered with Carelink Pharmaceutical Co to sell its anti-influenza drug Avigan in China.

Avigan, known generically as favipiravir, has also been studied in many countries as a therapy for COVID-19.

