Fujifilm Holdings - ADR (FUJIY) Price Target Increased by 6.98% to 75.90

The average one-year price target for Fujifilm Holdings - ADR (OTC:FUJIY) has been revised to 75.90 / share. This is an increase of 6.98% from the prior estimate of 70.95 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.97 to a high of 98.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.35% from the latest reported closing price of 59.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fujifilm Holdings - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUJIY is 0.35%, a decrease of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 61.02% to 110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 46K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUJIY by 13.76% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 33K shares.

FULVX - Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Equity Fund holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUJIY by 4.59% over the last quarter.

