FUJIFILM (FUJIY) & UCDI to Develop Hydrogen-Oxidizing Bacteria

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY has announced an agreement with the Utilization of Carbon Dioxide Institute or “UCDI” to develop technology for producing organic matter using hydrogen-oxidizing bacteria and carbon dioxide.

The companies are focusing on producing alanine, a type of amino acid, through mass fermentation of UCDI's unique hydrogen-oxidizing bacteria. The collaboration aims to achieve stable mass fermentation of UCDI Hydrogen Bacteria and develop mass production technology for alanine.

Hydrogen-oxidizing bacteria is a type of microorganism that can use carbon dioxide as a source of nutrition and rapidly produce organic matter through a carbon-negative process. This has garnered interest as a potential means of achieving a decarbonized society, which is a pressing issue for the global community.

UCDI Hydrogen Bacteria possess advanced proliferative ability and can produce various organic matter, including amino acids and alcohol, through genetic modification.

Fujifilm has a history of using production technology, including microbial fermentation and cell culture, to manufacture biopharmaceuticals, and has also developed a next-generation continuous production system for integrated biopharmaceutical production.

In November, FUJIFILM announced an investment of $188 million to build a cell culture media manufacturing facility in North Carolina. The facility will help the company to tap into the growing demand for high-quality cell culture media solutions.

Prior to that, the company announced that it will establish a Japanese Bio-CDMO site in Toyama City to develop vaccines against future pandemics. It is expected to become operational by fiscal 2026. The company is investing ¥90 billion (roughly $850 Million) investment package to accelerate growth of its core Bio CDMO subsidiary.

FUJIFILM expects revenues of ¥2,800 billion for the current year, up from the earlier guidance of ¥2,700 billion, indicating growth of 10.9% year over year. The net income is expected to decline 5.3% year over year to ¥200 billion.

At present, FUJIY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 14.2% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's decline of 32.1%.



