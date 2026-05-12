Markets

Fujifilm Earnings Up In FY26; Guides FY27; Share Rise

May 12, 2026 — 01:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIY, FUJIF, 4901.T), a Japanese conglomerate and holding company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the full year ended March 31, 2026 compared with the previous year. The increase was mainly due to higher sales in the bio CDMO, semiconductor materials, and Imaging businesses.

For the full year 2026, net income attributable to the company increased to 276.74 billion yen from 260.95 billion yen in the prior year.

Earnings per share, assuming full dilution, were 229.45 yen versus 216.46 yen last year.

Operating income jumped to 350.21 billion yen from 330.16 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 3.36 trillion yen from 2.20 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2027 revenue to be at 3.47 trillion yen, with a 3.4% increase and operating income to increase 4.2% at 365 billion yen.

For the full year 2027, net income attributable to the company is expected to be 280 billion yen, representing an increase of 1.2% with earnings per share of 234.19 yen.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp is 5.57% higher at JPY 3,225 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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