Fujifilm considering buying Hitachi's medical equipment business

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp 4901.T said on Tuesday it is considering buying Hitachi Ltd's 6501.T diagnostic imaging business.

Fujifilm is considering the acquisition of the Hitachi unit, a spokeswoman said, after the Nikkei business reported that the company would buy the business for 170 billion yen ($1.56 billion).

