Fujifilm applies for approval of Avigan as COVID-19 treatment in Japan

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp 4901.T said on Friday it had applied for approval in Japan of its anti-influenza drug Avigan as a treatment for COVID-19.

The company had said in September a late-stage study of Avigan had shown reduced recovery times for COVID-19 patients with non-severe symptoms and it would seek to file for approval as early as this month.

