Fujifilm agrees manufacturing contract with VLP Therapeutics for COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp 4901.T said on Thursday it concluded a manufacturing contract agreement with VLP Therapeutics for a COVID-19 vaccine formulation.

Fujifilm will use its manufacturing facilities and infrastructure to handle development of the vaccine for clinical trials, the two companies said in a release.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Tom Hogue)

