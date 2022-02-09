FUJIFILM 9-month Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) reported nine-month net income to company of 157.1 billion yen, an increase of 24.2% from prior year. Earnings per share was 391.46 yen compared to 315.36 yen.

For the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021, revenue was 1.86 trillion yen, up 18.3% from prior year, reflecting sales increases mainly in the healthcare field, including the medical systems business, the bio CDMO business, and the life sciences business.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, the company estimates: earnings per share of 461.60 yen, and revenue of 2.51 trillion yen.

