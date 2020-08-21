FUJIF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Fuji Photo Film Ltd (Symbol: FUJIF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.08, changing hands as low as $46.35 per share. Fuji Photo Film Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUJIF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUJIF's low point in its 52 week range is $40 per share, with $58.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.08.

