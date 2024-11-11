News & Insights

Fujibo Holdings Reports Strong Growth and Higher Dividends

November 11, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Fujibo Holdings, Inc. (JP:3104) has released an update.

Fujibo Holdings, Inc. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 23.2% and operating profit surging by 226.1% compared to the previous year. The company also announced an increase in dividends, reflecting its strong financial position. Investors may find Fujibo’s robust growth and improved earnings per share of interest as they evaluate stock prospects.

