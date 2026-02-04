Fujian Longking Co. (SHSE:600388) Price Target Increased by 30.02% to 28.67

The average one-year price target for Fujian Longking Co. (SHSE:600388) has been revised to CN¥28.67 / share. This is an increase of 30.02% from the prior estimate of CN¥22.05 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥28.39 to a high of CN¥29.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.28% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥18.23 / share.

Fujian Longking Co. Maintains 1.57% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.57%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.44% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fujian Longking Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600388 is 0.01%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 3,341K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,246K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares , representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600388 by 2.37% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,013K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares , representing an increase of 21.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600388 by 17.28% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 462K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 291K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 118K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

