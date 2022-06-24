Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Rally Continues

Markets
(RTTNews) - Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) shares are surging more than 26 percent on Friday morning trade continuing an uptrend since June 22. Most of the U.S. stocks are in a positive trend today.

On Wednesday, the company had announced to hold a previously announced underwritten public offering of its ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants.

Currently, shares are at $3.46, up 26.75 percent from the previous close of $2.73 on average volume of 21,868,470. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.59-$10.40 on average volume of 3,692,656.

