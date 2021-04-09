Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:BHAT) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology's (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock increased significantly by 49% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is:

14% = US$8.3m ÷ US$59m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.14.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. This certainly adds some context to Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology's exceptional 30% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 39% in the same period.

NasdaqCM:BHAT Past Earnings Growth April 9th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology visit our risks dashboard for free.

