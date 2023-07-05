Fuji (TYO:6134) Price Target Increased by 22.58% to 2,907.00

The average one-year price target for Fuji (TYO:6134) has been revised to 2,907.00 / share. This is an increase of 22.58% from the prior estimate of 2,371.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,121.00 to a high of 3,675.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.76% from the latest reported closing price of 2,624.50 / share.

Fuji Maintains 3.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.04%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuji. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6134 is 0.16%, a decrease of 9.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 9,816K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 1,309K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6134 by 10.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,122K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 727K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares, representing a decrease of 73.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6134 by 44.51% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 652K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6134 by 8.93% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 476K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

