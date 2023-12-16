Fuji Oil (TYO:5017) Price Target Increased by 9.84% to 341.70

The average one-year price target for Fuji Oil (TYO:5017) has been revised to 341.70 / share. This is an increase of 9.84% from the prior estimate of 311.10 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 292.90 to a high of 399.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.70% from the latest reported closing price of 336.00 / share.

Fuji Oil Maintains 2.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.98%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuji Oil. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5017 is 0.01%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 2,115K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 580K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5017 by 2.16% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 438K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5017 by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 255K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 218K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 32.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5017 by 20.36% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 126K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

