Fuji Oil (TYO:5017) Price Target Increased by 7.41% to 295.80

The average one-year price target for Fuji Oil (TYO:5017) has been revised to 295.80 / share. This is an increase of 7.41% from the prior estimate of 275.40 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 292.90 to a high of 304.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.79% from the latest reported closing price of 277.00 / share.

Fuji Oil Maintains 3.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.61%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuji Oil. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5017 is 0.01%, a decrease of 1.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 2,154K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 608K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing a decrease of 11.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5017 by 12.41% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 380K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 26.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5017 by 25.00% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 289K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 255K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 126K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5017 by 21.87% over the last quarter.

