Fuji Media Holdings Shows Steady Growth in 2024

Fuji Media Holdings reported a modest increase in net sales for the first half of fiscal 2024, reflecting a 0.2% rise year-on-year, alongside a significant 25.4% growth in net income attributable to the owners. The company has also maintained its dividend forecast, projecting a slight increase for the full fiscal year. These results underscore Fuji Media’s stable financial performance amid a competitive market environment.

