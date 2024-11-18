News & Insights

Fuji Media Holdings Shows Steady Growth in 2024

November 18, 2024 — 09:24 pm EST

Fuji Media Holdings (JP:4676) has released an update.

Fuji Media Holdings reported a modest increase in net sales for the first half of fiscal 2024, reflecting a 0.2% rise year-on-year, alongside a significant 25.4% growth in net income attributable to the owners. The company has also maintained its dividend forecast, projecting a slight increase for the full fiscal year. These results underscore Fuji Media’s stable financial performance amid a competitive market environment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

